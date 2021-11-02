Last Updated:

Kunchacko Boban Gears Up To Join Hands With Jayasurya For Next Film ‘Enthaada Saji’

Kunchacko Boban, who celebrated his birthday on November 2 is currently gearing up for his next film with Jayasurya, titled, ‘Enthaada Saji.’

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Kunchacko Boban

Image: Instagram/@actor_jayasurya, @kunchacks


Kunchacko Boban celebrated his birthday on November 2, and celebrities and fans headed to social media to wish him on his special day. The actor's day was made even more special when his upcoming film was also announced on the day. The actor will reunite with Jayasurya for the duo's next film, Enthaada Saji.

Kunchacko Boban and Jayasurya to join hands for their next project

The two much-loved celebrities will come together for a film after five years. The upcoming movie will be directed by Godfy Babu and Jayasurya was over the moon about joining hands with Bobahis 'dear friend'. The actor penned down an elaborate caption as he uploaded the poster. He mentioned that the film will be a light-hearted and fun one and expressed his excitement about working with Kunchacko Boban. He wrote, "After almost 5 years, a light-hearted fun movie alongside my dear friend Chackochan. Also, Happy Birthday my dear friend cannot wait to start this fun journey with you!"

On the occasion of the actor's birthday, several celebrities wished him as he turned a year older. Tovino Thomas, the actor's Virus co-star wished him by sharing two pictures on Twitter. He called him 'one of the happiest people he knows and mentioned that he always 'keeps evaluating, hustling and improving'. Dulquer Salmaan also wished the actor and called him an 'evergreen icon' and his favourite actor. 

Kunchacko Boban on the work front

The actor has several films in the pipeline, with Aaaram Pathiraa being one of the most anticipated ones. The Malayalam film will be a thriller and will be the prequel to Anjaam Pathiraa, helmed by Midhun Manuel Thomas. The film will also star Nikhila Vimal alongside Boban. The actor will also star in Neelavelicham, a film based on Vaikom Mohammed Basheer's novel. The film will see Prithviraj Sukumaran, Rima Kallingal and Soubin Shahir in pivotal roles, as they share the screen with Boban. Apart from these, Boban is also preparing for the release of Ottu, in which he will share the screen with Arvind Swami. The Malayalam-Tamil bilingual film will see Eesha Rebba take on the female lead.

Image: Instagram/@actor_jayasurya, @kunchacks

