Kunchacko Boban Reveals First Look Of Anjaam Pathira Sequel Titled 'Aaram Pathira'

Kunchacko Boban recently revealed that his 2020 Malayalam crime thriller film Anjaam Pathira would soon get a sequel. In an Instagram post, he revealed the first look poster of the Anjaam Pathira sequel, which will be titled Aaram Pathira. The poster was first revealed by Anjaam Pathira's director Midhun Manuel Thomas. Kunchacko Boban will return as Anvar Hussain in the Midhun Manuel directorial. He has captioned the post, "With great expectations comes great responsibilities. And preparing a sequel for Anjaam Pathira is a damn greater responsibility!!!! But with the deadly combo of a TEAM we have...Let’s buckle up for the exciting ride once again!!!! Midhun Manuel Thomas, Shyju Khalid, Saiju Sreedharan, Sushin Shyam, Ashiq Usman and yours faithfully...ANVAR HUSSAIN 🔥🔥🔥AARAAM PATHIRAA🔥🔥🔥 Due 2021.....in THEATRES..." Take a look at the poster here:

According to updates from Filmibeat, the unexpected release of the Aaram Pathira poster has left Malayalam audiences baffled. It was revealed that Kunchacko Boban would be teaming up with the first film's director Midhun Manuel Thomas for the sequel just a few weeks ago, but other details of the sequel were kept under wraps. Kunchacko Boban's movie Anjaam Pathira would also get a Hindi remake soon, directed by Midhun himself, in a joint production venture between producer Aashiq Usman and Reliance Entertainment. The star cast of the highly anticipated Hindi remake is yet to be finalized, as per the filmmakers.

Anjaam Pathira plot details

Anjaam Pathira's plot follows the investigation of serial murders of police offers that occur in Kochi city by a faceless killer who uses brutal and bizarre tactics to eliminate his victims. Kunchacko Boban plays Dr Anwar Hussain, a psychologist who works as a consulting criminologist for the Kochi City Police as he assists a police squad in uncovering the mystery identity of this faceless serial killer. Anjaam Pathira cast includes Sharaf U Dheen, Unnimaya Prasad, Sreenath Basi, and Jinu Joseph in supporting roles. The film was released theatrically on January 10, 2020, with mixed critical reception, where critics were divided on the films tackling of serious issues, but praised Boban's performance. The exact release date of the sequel is yet to be announced.

Promo Pic Credits: Kunchacko Boban, Midhun Manuel Thomas via Instagram.

