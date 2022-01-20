Kundali Bhagya 20 January 2022 Spoiler: Will Karan Support Preeta In Her Plan?

Kundali Bhagya 20 January 2022 episode will reveal how Preeta is geared up with a new plan and has even influenced Nagre to support her instead of Prithvi. On the other hand, Sherlyn and Natasha are worried about Prithvi's disappearance and are unable to understand whether Preeta kidnapped Prithvi or not. Read further ahead to get the full written update of the latest episode along with major spoilers.

Kundali Bhagya 20 January 2022 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 20 January 2022 spoiler begins with Karan taking Preeta aside during the party and asking her where she was all this while. He then tells her that when he returned home, he learnt that the police had arrested her but when he visited the police station, they told him that they never arrested her. He then asks her to clear all his confusion and even wonders how Nagre began praising Preeta without any reason. Karan also asks Preeta about what is she planning and also asks whether she said something to Nagre.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, as the party begins, Prithvi disappears. Nagre then goes to the stage and welcomes the person who took over the Luthra business and invites Preeta on stage. This leaves everyone in shock. Preeta then addresses everyone and reveals the business plan of a township. On the other hand, Sherlyn gets baffled on seeing Preeta and looks for Prithvi. Meanwhile, Kareena gets annoyed at seeing Preeta while the clients praise her idea. Later on, Sameer argues with Kareena over trusting Preeta but Kareena still side with Prithvi. On the other hand, Srishti and Sameer meet after a long time and get emotional. As he asks why didn't she try to contact him, she says that she didn't want him in her life. Srishti then tries to control her emotions in front of the Luthra family.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5