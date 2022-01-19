Kundali Bhagya 19 January 2022 Spoiler: Will Sherlyn Learn About Prithvi's Abduction?

Kundali Bhagya 19 January 2022 episode will depict the family members attending the party and welcoming their guests, however, they are unaware of the fact that Preeta is planning to return safely to the house. The spoiler of the upcoming episode will leave the viewers thrilled as it will bring a major twist to the plot of the story. Read further ahead to get the full Kundali Bhagya 19 January 2022 written update.

Kundali Bhagya 19 January 2022 Spoiler

Kundali Bhagya 19 January 2022 spoiler begins with Nagre entering the Luthra house to attend the party. as he walks inside and looks around, he sees Prithvi at a distance. He then goes towards him and sees a person putting a handkerchief on his mouth to make him unconscious. Before Nagre helps Prithvi, the person manages to drag the unconscious Prithvi away. On the other hand, Sameer talks to Kareena and Dadi and tries to make them realise that Preeta being the owner of the house is far better than Prithvi being the owner. He also tries to convince them that Preeta is trying to help them and asks them to support her but Kareena lashes out at him for supporting Preeta. Kareena then tells him that she suspects it is not him and he is just repeating Preeta's words. Meanwhile, Sherlyn and Natasha learn that Prithvi has gone missing to which Sherlyn gets furious. She then says that she will first find Prithvi and will then handle Preeta.

What happened in the previous episode?

In the last episode, Prithvi tells everyone to behave well with him in front of the guests as he wants to impress them and an important guest as well. Later on, Karan brings the police home and asks them to arrest Nagre and Prithvi but the police state that does not have solid evidence against them. On the other hand, Prithvi dances with Kritika while Sherlyn, Natasha and others join them later on. Nagre then gives a powerful speech and as soon as he mentions Preeta, she walks in and leaves everyone in shock.

Image: Twitter/@kundalibhagyazee5