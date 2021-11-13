'Kurup' Box Office Day 1: Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Crime-thriller Off To A Good Start

The most awaited film Kurup finally hit the theatres on November 12 and has already set multiple box office records. The Dulquer Salmaan starrer is being much appreciated by viewers and is expected to reach more heights on its debut weekend. While the film received a majority of positive responses from fans, here is how it did financially on its first day.

Dulquer Salmaan starter Kurup was released on over 1500 screens across the world. As per reports, the crime-thriller had a massive opening in its home state Kerala and worldwide. According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Kurup broke Malayalam film records and garnered Rs 14.96 crores worldwide. The film did better than the critic's expectations.

Kurup box office collection Day 1

Kurup hit the Kerala theatres with a boom as Dulquer Salmaan's fans were thrilled to watch their favourite actor in cinemas. The film also did well in Tamil Nadu. As per analyst Ramesh Bala, Kurup did a business of Rs 58 lacs in Tamil Nadu on its first-day theatre run. Considering the film's advanced bookings, the movie is set to amaze its worldwide fans. Dulquer Salmaan, who also wore the producer's hat for the film, did not leave any stones unturned in promoting the film. Therefore, Kurup is expected to perform exceedingly well in the coming days.

Kurup becomes the first Malayalam film to get featured on Burj Khalifa

Much before hitting the theatres, Kurup was breaking records. The film became the first-ever Malayalam flick to get its trailer featured on the world's tallest skyscraper Burj Khalifa, Dubai. Taking to his official IG handle, the Karwaan actor announced the film's trailer would be featured on Burj Khalifa. The actor also shared glimpses from the iconic event and wrote, "This is a huge moment for me, for the hundreds of people behind the film #Kurup and for the amazing team behind Wayfarer Films and M Star Entertainment. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine, a trailer of a film of mine let alone my name, playing on the iconic Burj Khalifa. A huge thanks to the people who made this possible."

Details about Kurup

Kurup is the story of India's longest wanted fugitive Sukumara Kurup, who hailed from Kerala. Dulquer Salmaan played the titular role of the conman, who faked his own death to get the insurance money. The film also cast Sobhita Dhulipala, Shine Tom Chacko, Sunny Wayne, and Walid Riachy in supporting roles. The film was helmed by Srinath Rajendran.

