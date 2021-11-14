'Kurup': Dulquer Salmaan's Gangster Thriller Sets Box Office On Fire On Day 2

South Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan’s latest release Kurup witnessed a massive opening and has been doing good business at the box office. The crime-thriller that was released on over 1500 screens across the world, had a massive opening down South and it continues to enjoy the love of the people. According to T24 Live.com, the film has managed to rake in Rs 40 Lakh on the second day in Tamil Nadu.

According to another trade expert, Kurup has a mammoth jump on Day 2 in Tamil Nadu and it is expected to do a business of more than 2 crores in Tamil Nadu during the weekends. The film set the records straight with its opening and minted Rs 58 lacs in Tamil Nadu on its first-day theatre run. Apart from this, the film which witnessed a worldwide run on November 12, set the record straight as it raked in Rs 14.96 crores worldwide.

Kurup Day 2 box-office collection

Considering the number of love people have been bestowing on the film and the star cast, Kurup is expected to perform exceedingly well in the coming days. Just a day ahead of the release, Kurup's trailer was screened at Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. The actor was present in Dubai to watch the spectacular show with his wife Amal Sufia, and his daughter, Maryam Ameerah Salmaan, and his fans who were thrilled to witness such a great show. The film features a stellar star cast including Indrajith Sukumaran, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sunny Wayne, Bharath Srinivasan, Shine Tom Chacko, Surabhi Lakshmi, and Vijayaraghavan Pillai in supporting roles. The film is directed by Srinath Rajendran.

#Kurup has a mammoth jump on Day2 in TN, grossing close to 95 lakhs.



2-days total TN gross is 1.53 CR (58+95). This Sunday could be even better👌



Sizzling at the TN BO🔥 @dulQuer #KurupBlockbuster — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) November 14, 2021

Dulquer Salmaan plays the role of Sukumara Kurup in the movie. The actor termed the story of Kurup as 'India's longest wanted fugitive' story that needs to be told. Sukunara Kurup said to be around 35 at the time of the crime, has been a fugitive and a wanted criminal for Kerala Police since 1984 for the crime, which got the name 'Chacko murder'. He was accused of killing a man named Chacko, who bore resemblance to him, to pass off as his own death.

(IMAGE: Instagram/dqsalmaan)