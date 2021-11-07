'Kurup' Makers Release Second Song 'Dingiri Dingale'; Watch Dulquer Salman In Retro Look

The recently released trailer of Dulquer Salmaan's crime drama Kurup is already piquing curiosity among fans, and now, the makers have dropped its second track Dingiri Dingale. Interestingly, the track has been crooned by the actor, and its video also showcases behind the scenes glimpses from the shoot. The song, whose lyrics have been penned by Terry Bathei, takes the audience into a full-blown retro setting, as Salmaan charms the audience with a band performance.

The trailer of Salmaan's Kurup will also be featured on the highest skyscraper, Burj Khalifa, on November 10. The makers are leaving no stone unturned in the film's promotions ahead of its release on November 12, 2021. Directed by Srinath Rajendran, the film also stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko and Sobhita Dhulipala in pivotal roles.

Dulquer Salmaan's Dingiri Dingale song out

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, November 7, the actor shared the track's poster, wherein he can be seen humming the melody with a guitar in one hand. The track's foot-tapping beats and its retro backdrop will surely transport the audience into vintage vibes. "#Kurup 2nd Single #DingiriDingale sung by yours truly is out now!", Dulquer Salmaan wrote while sharing the track. Take a look.

The song comes closely in the heels of the film's recently released romantic track Pal Itna Mera, which depicts the romantic tale of Salmaan and Sobhita Dhulipala. "The visuals give you a glimpse into the amazing world of Kurup. And this is just a little taster of the magic that Sushin Shyam has woven throughout the film with his music. I hope you enjoy it." he wrote while releasing it.

More about Kurup

The movie is based on the life of Kerala's most elusive criminal, Sukumara Kurup, who has been on the run since the mid-1980s. Salmaan will essay the role of the eponymous conman, who hails from Kerala. The film's trailer showcases Kurup's yesteryear journey and his transition into a conman. The film is being bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan himself, while K. S. Aravind, Jithin K. Jose and Daniell Sayooj Nair have penned the screenplay. In a long note dedicated to the film, Salmaan mentioned, "I’ve said it to close family and friends many a time that Kurup almost feels like my second child. I feel like it’s a living breathing thing with a life and destiny of its own."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @DQSALMAAN)