Dulquer Salmaan's 'Kurup' Becomes 1st Malayalam Film To Promote Trailer On Burj Khalifa

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan is set to star in the much-anticipated crime-drama Kurup, based on India's longest wanted conman, Sukumara Kurup. After several delays, the film is scheduled to come out on November 12. As Dulquer Salmaan is himself bankrolling the upcoming biographical crime drama, he is leaving no stones unturned in promoting it. Kurup's trailer will be featured on Burj Khalifa on November 10. Moreover, the movie will mark the first Malayalam film to get featured on the world's tallest skyscraper.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dulquer Salmaan shared the news with his followers. The Karwaan actor shared a motion poster with "Kurup" written on Burj Khalifa. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Proud to announce that #Kurup will be the first Malayalam film to have a trailer played on the famed Burj Khalifa in Dubai." He further shared the details about the time and date and wrote, "Those of you in Dubai can witness the event on the 10th of November between 8 and 8:30 pm." "Thanking @golchin_pharsfilm of @pharsfilm and @shamnadziyad heading the Wayfarer Films & M-Star Entertainments Overseas team for making this grand spectacle possible", he further added. Several stars, including Shreya Dhanwanthary, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Pooja Bhatt, and Kalyani Priyadarshan congratulated Dulquer Salmaan for reaching a new milestone.

Dulquer Salmaan unveiled the much-awaited trailer of Kurup on November 3, 2021. The trailer saw Dulquer Salmaan playing the titular role of Sukumara Kurup, India's longest wanted conman, who hails from Kerala. The film's intriguing trailer gave an insight into Sukumara Kurup's life and how he became a conman. The film also casts Sobhita Dhulipala, Shine Tom Chacko, and Sunny Wayne in pivotal roles. The film is being helmed by Srinath Rajendran, while Dulquer Salmaan is bankrolling it.

Dulquer Salmaan on Kurup

Dulquer Salmaan has earlier admitted Kurup is one of his most difficult projects. The actor announced Kurup release date on October 23 and penned a long note about how he and the entire team worked hard for the film. His caption read, "I’ve said it to close family and friends many a time that the film Kurup almost feels like my second child. I feel like it’s a living breathing thing with a life and destiny of it’s own." "There is nothing I havnt and wouldn’t do for this film to become the best version of itself. Physically and mentally I’ve given it my all. I know I’ve said a lot of ‘I’s. Not to take away from the tremendous effort and talent of the team that made it what it is. But I just want to speak from the heart about my special relationship with this film", Dulquer Salmaan added.

Image: Instagram/@dqsalmaan