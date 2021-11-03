'Kurup' Trailer Shows Dulquer Salmaan As 'India's Longest Wanted Fugitive'; WATCH

South superstar Dulquer Salmaan has finally dropped the official trailer of his highly anticipated crime thriller Kurup. After almost seven months since the launch of its first teaser, fans have now been treated with a date to mark their calendars in November. Touted as, arguably, one of the most challenging characters played by the actor throughout his career, Salmaan will portray the role of the real conman Sukumara Kurup in the forthcoming Malayalam-language biographical crime drama.

Dulquer Salmaan Kurup release date

Taking to his Instagram on November 3, the 35-year-old announced the trailer drop of his hotly anticipated crime drama titled Kurup which will be released on November 12 across the world in cinema halls. The first official trailer of the movie features the actor as the longest wanted conman hailing from Kerala. While sharing the news, Salmaan shared an exciting poster where he is seen lighting a cigarette and holding a stern expression.

Hinting at his pensive character of the most-wanted criminal, Salmaan wrote, ''Kurup, India’s longest hunted fugitive. Deranged mastermind? Accidental conman? Find out on 12 November in cinemas worldwide.'' It did not take long for the movie to trend on social media as fans appreciated getting an official trailer for Kurup. Netizens also showed their excitement as they spammed the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Actor Diana Penty also showed love for the film and dropped an emoji.

More on Kurup

As mentioned earlier, Dulquer Salmaan will play the titular role of Sukumara Kurup who is wanted by the Kerala State Police Department since 1984. Directed by Srinath Rajendran, the movie will also feature actors like Sobhita Dhulipala, Tovino Thomas, Shine Tom Chacko, Indrajith Sukumaran and more. The movie is backed by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films and M-Star Entertainments.

Earlier, the actor had shared a lengthy post while announcing the release date of the film by writing, ''I’ve said it to close family and friends many a time that the film Kurup almost feels like my second child. I feel like it’s a living breathing thing with a life and destiny of it’s own. There is nothing I haven't and wouldn’t do for this film to become the best version of itself. Physically and mentally I’ve given it my all. I know I’ve said a lot of ‘I’s.''

Image: Instagram/@dqsalmaan