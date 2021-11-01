Kurup's First Song 'Pal Itna Mera' Gives Glimpses Of Dulquer-Sobhita's Blooming Romance

South actor Dulquer Salmaan is among the most loved young stars and his films have never failed to gain massive popularity. The actor also has many upcoming films in his kitty. Among the many, fans are very excited about his much-awaited film, Kurup.

The film has been in the news ever since its inception. After unveiling an intriguing teaser of Dulquer Salmaan's new film, the filmmakers have now released the first song titled Pal Itna Mera in Hindi.

Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup's first song released

Taking to his verified Instagram handle on Monday, Dulquer Salmaan informed his fans that Kurup's first song, Pal Itna Mera will be released today. He posted a still from the song featuring himself and Sobhita Dhulipala. He wrote, "The first video song of Kurup is out. Link in bio and in stories. This is my favourite track and something I feel is an instant classic. It’s been picturised across states with incredible production design and period capture. The visuals give you a glimpse into the amazing world of Kurup. And this is just a little taster of the magic that Sushin Shyam has woven throughout the film with his music. I hope you enjoy it."

Pal Itna Mera depicts a romantic relationship between the two lead characters of the film. It shows the duo enjoying their fresh romance and going on dates. The soothing voice of the song is by Haripriya, while its lyrics are penned by Bhuvana Chandra. The music is composed by Sushin Shyam. The song has been released in several languages

Watch Kurup's first song, Pal Itna Mera here -

The Malayalam-language biographical crime drama film, written by KS Arvind, Jithin K Jose, and Daniell Sayooj Nair and directed by Srinath Rajendran, is eyeing a release date of May 28, 2021. Kurup's cast includes Dulquer Salmaan in the titular role while actors Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Sobhita Dhulipala, Maya Menon, Manoj Bajpayee, and Suresh Oberoi will be portraying supporting characters. The film, which is backed by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films is jointly producing Kurup with M-Star Entertainments. It will be released in five languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada.

The film was originally slated for a release on May 28 this year. However, it was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent lockdown. After several delays, it is now scheduled to hit the big screens on November 12 this year. Sharing the joyful news, Dulquer penned a lengthy note while announcing the release date.

Image: Instagram/dqsalmaan