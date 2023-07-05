Kushi Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Take A Break From Acting To Focus On Health

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune condition, last year in June and has been open about her struggle with it. Despite her health issues, the actress has been fulfilling her work commitments. Meanwhile, we have learnt that the Telugu actress will be taking a break to focus on her health.

3 things you need to know

Samantha has been busy fulfilling work commitments despite her health struggles.

This year, she worked back-to-back on Kushi and Citadel.

Kushi, opposite Vijay Deverakonda, will release in September.

Samantha takes a break to focus on her health

Sources close to Republic Digital have confirmed that Samantha will be taking a break from acting to focus on her health. Only recently, she shared an emotional note on social media marking one year of being diagnosed with myositis where she also detailed her health struggles. She has been busy with Kushi and Citadel shoots and will now take a short break.

(Samantha shared some behind the scenes moments from Citadel shoot in Serbia | Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram)

She will resume work soon, hoping to come back stronger for future projects and new announcements. "Sam is definitely going on a break, but only for a few months to focus on her health as she had one crazy year with back-to-back shoots. She will kick start prepping for her new projects soon after the short break,” the source in the know revealed.

They added, "Starting with Shaakuntalam release and promotions to shooting back to back for Kushi and Citadel, Samantha had a busy year with no breaks at all. She wants to now focus on her health before she jumps on to new projects. 2024 is going to be a big year for her with Citadel release followed by some big announcements."

Samantha looks back on one year of myositis diagnosis

In June, Samantha marked one year of being diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune condition. The actor revealed her diagnosis ahead of the release of her film Yashoda last year. In a reflective post on Instagram, she looked back at the year gone-by and spoke about embracing a “forced new normal”. She also mentioned that she prayed not for blessings and gifts, but to find strength and peace during this time.

(Samantha Ruth Prabhu penned an emotional note a after her myositis diagnosis | Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram)

Meanwhile, the Telugu actress has wrapped up shooting for Kushi, set for September 1 release. It also stars Vijay Deverakonda opposite her.