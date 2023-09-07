Kushi Box Office Collection Day 6: Vijay, Samantha Film Makes New Record In Tamil Nadu

Kushi starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles has been running successfully in theatres. The film had a great opening at the box office with a collection of ₹16 crore. With this, Kushi became the career-best opener for both Vijay and Samantha. On the sixth day of its release, the movie minted ₹1.5 crore in India, as per early estimates by Sacnilk.

3 things you need to know

Kushi, helmed by Shiva Nirvana, released on September 1.

The movie marked the last theatrical role of Samantha Ruth Prabhu before her hiatus.

Makers organised a grand success meet in Vizag to celebrate the success of the film.

Kushi witnesses a decline at the box office

On its opening weekend, Kushi collected ₹35.25 crore at the domestic box office. However, from the first Monday, the film’s collection witnessed a decline. After collecting ₹2.15 crore on Monday, the Vijay Deverakonda starrer minted ₹1.5 crore on its first Wednesday. The total collection of the movie stands at ₹40.65 crore in India, as per Sacnilk.

(Kushi sees a dip in its numbers after first Monday at the box office | Image: X)

On Wednesday, the movie maintained an overall occupancy rate of 17.25% in theaters for its Telugu version. The morning shows witnessed 15.90% occupancy, which climbed to 16.85% for the afternoon shows. The evening shows registered 16.72% occupancy and the night screenings showed an upward trend with an occupancy of 19.51%, according to Sacnilk.

Kushi makes a new record

Kushi makers shared that the Vijay-Samantha starrer has become the first Telugu film in 2023 to mint Rs 7 crore in Tamil NaduThe collections are inclusive of Telugu and Tamil versions.

குஷி at the box office ❤️#BlockbusterKushi is the highest grossing movie from TFI in Tamil Nadu this year with 7 CRORES and going super strong ❤‍🔥



Book your tickets for the BLOCKBUSTER FAMILY ENTERTAINER #Kushi now!

- https://t.co/16jRp6TSRW@TheDeverakonda @Samanthaprabhu2… pic.twitter.com/frBhxlBkGk — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) September 6, 2023

Vijay Deverakonda celebrates Kushi success

Kushi's team came together on September 5 to celebrate the success of the film. Vijay Deverakonda, along with the other cast and crew members, took part in the celebrations held in Vizag. The event was attended by the director Shiva Nirvana, but Samantha Ruth Prabhu remained missing from the event. Kushi success meet was organised in Gurajada Kalakshetram in Vizag from 6 PM onwards. The movie has been running successfully in theatres and is expected to cross ₹100 crore worldwide.