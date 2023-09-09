Kushi Box Office Day 8: Anushka Shetty Starrer Impacts Film's Earnings

Kushi, which released on September 1, has been seeing a dip in business. The film registered its lowest collection ever on its second Friday. As per early estimates by Sacnilk, the film raked ₹0.45 crore on September 8, taking its total to ₹41.97 crore.

2 things you need to know

Kushi stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda in the lead roles.

The movie is Samantha’s last theatrical outing before her acting hiatus.

Kushi business hit after Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty release

Kushi, which opened to a promising ₹15.45 crore on its release day, began to see a dip in its collection from the very second day of its release with an earning of just ₹9.9 crore. Now, with Anushka Shetty's comeback film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty hitting the screens this week, Kushi saw a massive fall in its box office collection and earned just ₹0.45 crore on its second Friday, according to Sacnilk.

(A still from Kushi | Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram)

On the day of the release of Anushka Shetty starrer, September 7, Kushi minted ₹0.75 crore at the domestic box office. On the second day of Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’s theatrical run, Kushi was able to churn only ₹0.45 crore, as per Sacnilk. This is the film’s lowest collection on a particular day since its release.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda deliver another flop?

Kushi marks a critical film for both Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda. The previous outings of both the actors Shaakuntalam and Liger, respectively failed to perform well at the box office. Kushi, however, has held a steady business and became the career-best opener for both the lead actors. The movie has amassed a total of ₹41.97 crore and is slowly inching towards breaching the ₹50 crore mark.