Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty Box Office Day 1: Anushka Shetty Film Gives Competition To Kushi

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is the latest Telugu language movie to hit the big screens. Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty headline the film. The dramedy has opened to good numbers at the domestic box office.

3 things you need to know

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty was released in theatres on September 7.

It released in multiple languages including Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam.

The film was earlier scheduled to release on August 4 but was postponed.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty off to a decent start

Comedy-drama Miss Shetty Mrs Polishetty hit the big screens on September 7. The Anushka Shetty starrer minted ₹4 crore in the domestic market as per Sacnilk. The number is decent considering the film was released on a non-holiday. However, trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared that the film will pick up pace and a positive "word of mouth" will aid its growth. He has termed the film as the "biggest entertainer of the year" and also shared that it has minted more than $300K gross in the US.

(A screengrab of Ramesh Bala's post | Ramesh Bala/X)

While the Naveen Polishetty starrer opened to a decent collection at the box office, the film will have to sustain competition from other releases. Atlee directed Jawan also hit the big screens on the same day and was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. On the opening day, the action film has minted ₹75 crore.

Kushi faces heat from Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

The release of Miss Shetty Mrs Polishetty has impacted the box office collection of the Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Kushi. On the seventh day of release, Kushi raked ₹50 lakh. Opening to ₹15.25 crore, Kushi registered its lowest collection to date. The dip is being attributed to the release of Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty.