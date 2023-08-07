Kushi Trailer Gets Release Date, Vijay Deverakonda-Samantha Are Lost In Love In New Still

Vijay Deverakonda will soon be seen in Kushi, one of the most eagerly-awaited films of the year. The movie has created a buzz among fans as it marks his second collaboration with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Now, here the latest update about Kushi. The Liger actor has announced the release date of its trailer. He also posted a new still from the film in which he can be seen with co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Kushi trailer to be out on August 9

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Kushi is all set for a theatrical release this September.

Vijay Deverakonda & Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a new still from Kushi | Image: Instagram/Vijay Deverakonda)

Now the Liger actor has uploaded a new still from the film. In it, the star and Samantha are seen striking a romantic pose. In the same post, the actor announced that Kushi’s trailer would be released on Wednesday, August 9.

Interestingly, Samantha and Vijay have earlier worked together in the 2018 telugu film Mahanati. Additionally, the Arjun Reddy star had also made an appearance on Sam Jam, a talk show hosted by Samantha.

Kushi is a bittersweet release for Samantha fans

Kushi will be Samantha's last theatrical release for a while. The actress is on a break from movies in order to undergo treatment for Myositis. She has not signed any new films of late. The star will, however, be seen in the Indian version of the web series Citadel.

(Samantha is currently on a 1-year hiatus from work | Image : Instagram/Samantha Ruth Prabhu)

Kushi is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, whose last film Tuck Jagdish had ‘Natural star’ Nani in lead role. The film is set for a September 1 release.