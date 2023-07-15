Nani And Mrunal Thakur’s Hi Nanna To Be A Christmas Release?

Nani and Mrunal Thakur will soon be sharing the screen space for the first time in their upcoming film. While previously titled Nani 30, the film is now officially titled Hi Nanna. More so, the Indian title of the film is Hi Papa. After much anticipation, the release date for Nani and Mrunal’s latest has been announced.

3 things you need to know:

Hi Nanna was announced in April this year.

Mrunal Thakur was confirmed to be part of this film earlier this month.

Nani’s last film, Dasara, was a hit with more than Rs 160 crore at the box office.

Hi Nanna will be a holiday offering

The teaser was released earlier this week. After the positive reception to its first look, the makers have announced its release date. Hi Nanna is gearing up to release in theatres worldwide on December 21, which entails a Christmas release. While announcing the film, the makers wrote, “A World filled with love. Experience this beautiful tale featuring Natural Star Nani and Mrunal Thakur. Directed by Shouryuv. Releasing on 21st December 2023."



Nani and Mrunal Thakur’s chemistry in the teaser

While much was not revealed in the teaser for Hi Nanna, it gave a glimpse of Nani and Mrunal’s chemistry. Both of the actors appeared wearing simple dresses in the teaser. While Nani appeared in a shirt-jeans combo, Mrunal first appeared in a saree, and then in a long maxi dress.

In the last scene of the teaser, we’re given a glimpse of a child, who seemed to be key to the storyline. The child is none other than Kiara Khanna, who plays Nani’s daughter in the film. This is the second time Mrunal is starring in a Telugu film. She made her debut in Telugu cinema with Sita Ramam (2022), which featured Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan.