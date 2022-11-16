Late Actor Krishna's Daughter Manjula Pens Emotional Tribute: 'Don’t Think I Can Ever...'

Veteran Telugu actor and Mahesh Babu's father, Krishna, breathed his last at a private super-specialty hospital in Hyderabad on November 15. A day prior to his death, the actor was rushed to the hospital following a cardiac arrest. As per PTI, the hospital authorities stated that the actor was "critically ill with multi-organ failure and hypoxic brain injury." As several dignitaries paid their respects to the late 'superstar', his daughter Manjula recently penned an emotional tribute.

Manjula Ghattamaneni took to her Instagram handle to share a smiling photo of her late father. Along with the picture, she wrote an emotional note in which she expressed her love for him. Manjula revealed how her late father would always be there for his family despite his hectic schedule. She added that her father did not give lectures on life but rather taught them how to live it.

She wrote, "Dearest Nana, You are a superstar to the world and for us, at home, you are a loving, simple father who is always there for us, no matter what. Even in your hectic schedules, you made it a point to be there for us, giving us all that we need." She continued, "You never gave us any lectures on how to live life. You taught us through your actions. Your simplicity, gentleness, wisdom, discipline, punctuality and generosity are unparalleled. Your legacy and immense contribution to cinema continue to live forever."

Manjula added, "You are my strength, you are my backbone and you are my hero. Your love is an endless ocean. You gave us everything we need even when we didn’t know we needed it." In concluding her emotional note, she wrote, "I already miss you terribly. I miss our 11 am calls, lunches and conversations. I don’t think I can ever come to terms with your loss.Love you forever Nana."

Earlier this year, Mahesh Babu and Manjula also lost their mother Indira Devi. Telugu superstars Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Balakrishna, and Jr NTR, among others, had expressed their condolences to Mahesh Babu and his family.

More about Krishna Ghattamaneni

Late actor Krishna was known for his legendary work in Telugu cinema. After making his acting debut in 1965, he acted in over 350 movies. He was also awarded the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Image: Instagram/@manjulaghattamaneni