Late Actor Puneeth Rajkumar's Film 'James' Teaser To Release In February; Check Details

Kannada actor and producer Puneeth Rajkumar experienced cardiovascular failure and passed away on October 29 last year. His sudden demise shook the entire industry and left his fans mourning. They will get to see him one last time on the screens in the upcoming film James.

James is one of the most anticipated films of the Kannada film industry and Puneeth Rajkumar's fans from all over the country are waiting to see him on the screen. The makers are keeping fans entertained with the regular updates of the film. As the late actor's last film is all set to make its way to the theatres, the makers recently announced the release date of the official teaser of the film. The teaser will be released on 11th February.

Puneeth Rajkumar starrer James teaser to release in February

The makers of the film James, took to their Twitter handle and announced the release date of the film's teaser, sharing the teaser's poster they captioned the post as "It's time to say #BoloBoloJames #James official teaser is releasing on 11th February at 11.11 AM.#PuneethRajkumarLivesOn @PriyaAnand #PowerInU"

Here take a look at the poster-

On the occasion of Republic Day, the makers unveiled the poster of the upcoming film. The poster saw Puneeth Rajkumar standing in a soldier's uniform while holding a machine gun in his hand. He stood against the backdrop of a battlefield. The first look of the film was much appreciated by all and it is receiving love from its fans.

Here take a look at the poster-

Puneeth Rajkumar starrer James release date and other details

Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James will be released on 17 March 2022, which also happens to be the late superstar's birth anniversary. Therefore, the film's release will mark the last honor to the superstar in theatres. It is directed by Chethan Kumar, produced by Kishore Pathikonda, and stars Puneeth Rajkumar along with Priya Anand in the lead roles.

The film also stars Meka Srikanth, Anu Prabhakar Mukherjee, and others in pivotal roles. The makers have roped in Puneeth's elder brothers Raghavendra Rajkumar and Shivarajkumar in cameo roles. The film will be released in multiple languages including dubbed versions in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. It marks the reunion of Puneeth, Priya, and Sarathkumar after Raajakumara, released in 2017.

