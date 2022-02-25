Late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj's little one Raayan Raj Sarja has left netizens gushing over him with his cuteness. Raayan's adorable pictures and videos on Meghana's Instagram feed are a treat to watch, and his latest attempt at saying 'Papa' and 'dada' was also captured by Meghana. In her latest Instagram post, Meghana could be seen teaching Raayan how to enunciate the words, with the little one promptly following.

Meghana also heaped praises on the little goofball, calling him 'My Son Shine!'. For the unversed, Meghana and Chiranjeevi Sarja tied the knot in 2018 after almost 10 years of relationship. They welcomed Raayan Raj in October 2020.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, February 25, Meghana Raj uploaded the brief clip, wherein she hugs the little one while teaching him how to say 'papa', 'dada', 'appa' and 'amma'. The mother-son duo then burst into laughter at the end of the clip. In the caption, Meghana wrote, "My Son Shine! #raayanrajsarja" Take a look at the post:

Fans showered love and adulation on the duo by dropping comments like, "woww akka so cute, so happy", "Very cute, lovely", "so cute, love you both" among other things. Many also dropped heart and heart-eye emoticons.

Meghana's social media feed is filled with pictures and videos of Raayan. Earlier, she dropped a video of the little roaring like a lion. When asked about what a lion says, Raayan made adorable squeaky sounds. In the caption, she mentioned, "Raayan’s learning his first words! Seems like Simba can pull off a Mufasa quite well! How many of u love that particular scene from the Lion King?"

Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7, 2020, after suffering a massive heart attack. Meghana was five months pregnant with their child at the time of Chiranjeevi's demise. Last year, Meghana announced her comeback to films with debutant Vishal's yet-untitled project. Touted to be a thriller, she will be bankrolling it along with director Pannaga Bharana, who was a close friend of her husband. Meghana made her acting debut with the 2009 Telugu film Bendu Apparao R.M.P.

