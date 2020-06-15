Latest Marathi Web Series To Launch Is Priya Marathe's 'Kasak'; Details Inside

Marathi actress Priya Marathe is going to play the role of a cut-throat lawyer in the new web series Kasak. The show tells the heart-wrenching story of Aruna Shanbaug who suffered severe brain damage and paralysis after the 1973 rape and attack by a ward attendant. The nurse was fed through the nose to keep her alive but after several years in agony, she passed away in the hospital itself. The Supreme Court of India rejected the plea to allow her to die. She was 25 years old when she was attacked and died at the age of 66.

Priya Marathe became a popular name after Pavitra Rishta and various other Marathi projects like Chaar Divas Sasuche and movies like Ti Ani Itar. Kasak is directed by Deepak Pandey and produced by Ullu App's CEO Vibhu Agarwal, and is co-produced by Dreamzz Images Studio.

The show also stars Ihana Dhillion, Minissha Lamba, Vineet Raina, Priya Marathe, Reema Worah, Puja Mukherjee, Sonia Birje, Sanjay Gurbaxani and Gargi Patel. The story is set in the 1970s. Read more information about the show in detail below.

Kasak cast

Kasak, being an important web series for ULLU Entertainment, had to have a cast that already had left a mark in the minds of the audience through their previous works. The characters of the show had a bigger role to play as they had to put across actual emotions. The show is set around a very serious and sensitive matter.

The actors thus have to portray some very real emotions across to the audience. The actors who are a part of Kasak include Ihana Dhillion, Minissha Lamba, Vineet Raina, Priya Marathe, Reema Worah, Puja Mukherjee, Sonia Birje, Sanjay Gurbaxani and Gargi Patel.

How to watch Kasak?

ULLU is popular for its high-quality content and they often provide various web series with the ULLUOriginals. The subscription plan begins at a meagre price range of Rs72 for 6 months to Rs 99 for a period of a year. This competitive pricing is an important factor that has led to ULLU being a success. You can watch Priya Marathe's new web series, Kasak, on ULLU.

