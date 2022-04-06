'Laththi': Actor Vishal Unveils First Glimpse Of His Powerful Look As Police Constable

Popular Tamil actor Vishal is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming actioner Laththi and took to his social media handle to share some exciting development with his fans and followers. The actor shared the first look from his upcoming project and fans and followers responded by expressing their eagerness to see the actor in action on the big screen. Sharing his intense look from the film, Vishal called working on the sets of the film an 'experience of a lifetime.'

Laththi: Vishal starrer's first look released

The first look of Vishal in the upcoming film saw him facing his back to the camera as he donned the uniform of a police constable. The actor can be seen holding a stick as he looked to his right and has visible bruises and scrapes on his arms and body. He also had a deep cut on his back and was bleeding as several lasers pointed in his direction. Referring to his character as a 'constable with a difference', Vishal shared his first look from the film on social media. He mentioned that this film was very different from the other movies he has associated with and penned down a sweet note as she shared the exciting news with his fandom and followers. He also hinted that the forthcoming movie will have some incredible action sequences as he hailed his action director and wrote-

"Yes, I have done many films in the past in different roles, and different action sequences with many action directors, but this one is special and an experience for a lifetime with @PeterHeinOffl. Here is the first look of #Laththi #Laatti. The constable with a difference!"

See the Laththi first look here

The actor kick-started shooting for the first schedule of his film a month ago after he returned from his trip to Kerala. He shared glimpses from his trip and announced that he was all set to get 'back in action' for the final schedule of his film. His post read, "I'm BACK! after a few weeks of rejuvenation in Kerala. Thanks to Guru Kripa Ayurvedic treatment centre, Peringode. Now all set for tomorrow and ready to be back in action for the final schedule of #Laththi in Hyderabad."

Image: Instagram/@VishalKOfficial