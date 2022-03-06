Last Updated:

Tamil Actor Vishal To Get Back To Work For Final Schedule Of 'Laththi' After Kerala Trip

Vishal took to social media to break the exciting news to his fans and followers that he will be resuming the shoot for his next film 'Laththi' on Monday

Popular actor Vishal took to his social media account on Sunday to break some exciting news to his fans and followers. He took to Twitter and announced that he is all set to get 'back in action' to film the final schedule of his next film Laththi. The actor is famous for his Tamil films including his most recent, Veeramae Vaagai Soodum, Enemy, Abhimanyudu and many others.

Vishal to shoot final schedule of Laththi

The actor took to his social media account and shared some glimpses from his recent trip to Kerala. He mentioned he was all set to get back on set after a 'few weeks of rejuvenation'. He mentioned he had been to an ayurvedic treatment centre and revealed he will kick-start the last leg of his shoot for the upcoming film on Monday, March 7 in Hyderabad. His post read, "I'm BACK! after a few weeks of rejuvenation in Kerala. Thanks to Guru Kripa Ayurvedic treatment centre, Peringode. Now all set for tomorrow and ready to be back in action for the final schedule of #Laththi in Hyderabad."

Have a look at the pictures here

According to reports by DT Next, the actor made his way to the ayurvedic treatment centre after he sustained injuries on the sets of Laththi. He reportedly had a few hairline fractures, which he sustained while shooting for the climax of the film, which included a stunt. As the actor was in pain and needed to recover, he took a break and went to an ayurvedic treatment centre. However, he reports that is now in better shape as he will resume shooting for Laththi on March 7.

Vishal's films

The actor was last seen in Veeramae Vaagai Soodum, in which he took on a lead role alongside Dimple Hayathi. The crime thriller was lauded for its action sequences, romance and hilarious scenes as well. The movie was also produced by Vishal under his banner Vishal Film Factory. The film follows Vishal's character, Porus, who wishes to serve in the police force and his journey to achieve his life-long dream. In 2021, the actor took on the lead role in Enemy, in which he shared the screen with Mirnalini Ravi, Arya, Mamta Mohandas and others. The edge-of-the-seat entertainer received heaps of praise from the audience and critics alike.

