'Laththi': Vishal's Injuries Lead To Action Flick's Postponement; Check New Release Date

Makers of the forthcoming Tamil film 'Laththi' have decided to push its release date due to actor Vishal's multiple injuries as well as pending VFX work.

Laththi

Makers of the highly-anticipated Tamil film  Laththi have decided to push its release date due to actor Vishal's multiple injuries as well as the pending VFX work for the fight sequences. Vishal sustained injuries while shooting for an action sequence just days before, apart from suffering multiple hairline fractures on his hand and finger earlier this year. Laththi will now hit theatres in September as opposed to the original August 12 release. 

Vishal's upcoming Tamil film Laththi postponed; here's the new release date

Taking to his Twitter handle on Tuesday, July 12, entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala made the announcement while dropping an intense still from the film. The movie will now be released on September 15.

The postponement comes days after Vishal had a leg injury while filming the climax fight sequence in Chennai. It was announced that the shoot had been halted till the actor made a recovery. An image of him sitting on the ground while holding his leg also surfaced on the internet. 

Helmed by  A Vinodkumar, Laththi also stars Sunaina in the lead role. It is being bankrolled by Ramana and Nandaa's production house, while M Balasubramaniam is handling the cinematography. 

Apart from Laththi, Vishal also has Tamil investigative thriller Thupparivaalan 2 in the pipeline. The project was to be helmed by Mysskin, who exited it following the first schedule in London. The thriller also stars Prasanna in an important role. 

