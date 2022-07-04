Vishal Gets Injured On 'Laththi' Sets While Filming Action Sequence; Team Halts Shoot

Tamil actor Vishal has once again sustained injuries while filming the final schedule of his upcoming project Laththi. The leg injury happened while the actor was shooting for an intense action sequence, with the makers eventually having to cancel the remaining portion. In a picture from Laththi sets making rounds on social media, Vishal is seen lying on the floor as he holds his leg. Earlier this year, he suffered multiple hairline fractures on his hand and finger amid Laththi's shoot following which he took a month-long break.

Actor Vishal gets injured on Laththi sets while filming an action sequence

Entertainment Industry tracker and columnist Sreedhar Pillai shared the image via Twitter, where Vishal is seen stationed on the ground as the crew surrounds him. Pillai mentioned that the incident happened in Chennai, with the shoot now coming to a halt till the actor recovers.

Actor ⁦@VishalKOfficial⁩ once again got injured on the sets of #Laththi .



The Night Shoot was cancelled as #Vishal got a leg injury during shoot of climax fight sequence happening at chennai. The shoot will resume once the actor recovers. pic.twitter.com/xnPAx8THHW — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) July 3, 2022

According to reports, the actor is doing fine and the doctors have declared it's not a fracture. The action sequences are being shot under the supervision of national award-winning stunt choreographer Peter Hein.

Vishal also suffered multiple injuries in February and had to take a month-long hiatus. Returning to the sets in March, Vishal announced on social media, "I'm BACK! after a few weeks of rejuvenation in Kerala. Thanks to Guru Kripa Ayurvedic treatment centre, Peringode. Now all set for tomorrow and ready to be back in action for the final schedule of #Laththi in Hyderabad. GB. (sic)"

His forthcoming actioner Laththi is being helmed by A Vinodkumar, while Ramana and Nandaa's production house is bankrolling it. Actor Sunaina will be seen in the lead role opposite Vikram.

Apart from Laththi, Vikram also has Tamil investigative thriller Thupparivaalan 2 in the pipeline. The film was supposed to be directed by Mysskin; however, he exited the project post its first schedule in London. Vishal will now be directing the thriller, which also has Prasanna in a pivotal role.

