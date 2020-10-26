Laxmikant Berde Was A Ventriloquist? Read More Astonishing Facts About Late Actor

Quick links:
Actor Laxmikant Berde was an Indian actor, who worked in the entertainment industry for a long time and delivered a wide range of successful TV shows and movies in his illustrious career. As the country celebrates Laxmikant Berde's birth anniversary today, on October 26, here are a few lesser-known facts about the late actor’s journey you probably had no idea about. Read more details about his career.
In his career, Berde has acted in more than 185 films and has reportedly received four Nominations for Filmfare Award for Best Performance in a Comic Role. More so, the actor also ran his own production house called Abhinay Arts, which is named after his son Abhinay Berde. The actor passed away in Mumbai on December 16, 2004, due to a kidney ailment. He was last seen in the much-acclaimed Marathi film, Pachadlela.
(Image credits: @laxmikantberdeofficial Instagram)
