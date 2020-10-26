Laxmikant Berde Was A Ventriloquist? Read More Astonishing Facts About Late Actor

Actor Laxmikant Berde was an Indian actor, who worked in the entertainment industry for a long time and delivered a wide range of successful TV shows and movies in his illustrious career. As the country celebrates Laxmikant Berde's birth anniversary today, on October 26, here are a few lesser-known facts about the late actor’s journey you probably had no idea about. Read more details about his career.

Laxmikant Berde's trivia

Laxmikant Berde was previously married to two prominent actors from the Marathi film industry, namely Roohi Berde and Priya Arun.

Laxmikant Berde has predominantly worked alongside director-actor Mahesh Kothare or with actor Ashok Saraf. More so, Laxmikant Berde’s pair with actor Ashok Saraf is often recognised to be the most successful lead actor pairs in Marathi cinema, considering the superhit films they have delivered together.

It is a lesser-known fact that before kick-starting his career as an actor, Laxmikant Berde worked as an employee in the Marathi Sahitya Sangh.

If the rumours are to be believed, Berde tried breaking his comical image in the audience and portrayed a serious role in the film Ek Hota Vidushak. However, the film was not a commercial success and Berde reverted back to his trademark comedy.

The actor’s first Hindi film was Sooraj Barjatya's Maine Pyar Kiya starring Salman Khan and Bhagyashree in 1989. He later went on to work with Salman Khan in Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, where he played the role of a servant.

Reportedly, Berde was an ace ventriloquist and guitar player.

Laxmikant worked with Ashok Saraf in over 50 blockbuster films.

The actor made a debut in the film industry with the much-loved Marathi movie, Lek Chalali Sasarla.

The actor also played supporting roles in a few Marathi stage plays.

Laxmikant's career

In his career, Berde has acted in more than 185 films and has reportedly received four Nominations for Filmfare Award for Best Performance in a Comic Role. More so, the actor also ran his own production house called Abhinay Arts, which is named after his son Abhinay Berde. The actor passed away in Mumbai on December 16, 2004, due to a kidney ailment. He was last seen in the much-acclaimed Marathi film, Pachadlela.

