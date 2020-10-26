Google Offers Virtual Tour Of 'small But Mighty' Indian Masterpieces; Here's How To See

While the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a huge toll on several sectors with most activities switching to virtual or remote mode, many countries are looking for virtuals tours and exploring digital experiences. Amid this, Google has announced ‘Life in Miniature’ initiative utilising techniques such as machine studying, Augmented Actuality (AR) along with the high-definition robotic cameras to create a virtual tour of “small but mighty” paintings. To promote India’s rich culture and heritage, Google Arts has collaborated with the National Museum in New Delhi to display the miniature works from the past.

From exploring all stories to discovering various collections, Google has attempted to give a creative spin to India’s rich history, the AR-network gallery is also designed with the conventional Indian structures including the domes and doorways. The users will be able to access the “life-size digital house” and then look around by zooming in or out just by utilising a

smartphone.

Miniature paintings may only be the size of a book, but they're some of the most technologically advanced and sophisticated forms of Indian art. @GoogleArts and @NMnewdelhi used AI and AR to create a virtual tour of these small but mighty paintings → https://t.co/VRBwK8jT8N pic.twitter.com/CsQUkMwJz7 — Google (@Google) October 23, 2020

#DidYouKnow that you can use our bespoke technology to virtually leap into the intricate designs of one of the most delicate art forms of Indian heritage?



Let these miniature paintings surprise you. https://t.co/WUvGoL0rs5 #LifeInMiniature pic.twitter.com/RJiq05knVZ — Google Arts&Culture (@googlearts) October 22, 2020

Dimensions identical to e-book

Google has also said that the entire augmented reality experience is compact with a size similar to that of a small e-book. The miniature works deal with other themes such as love, energy, religion, colours and are put together with detailed, intricate representations of the subjects that have been developed in the Indian tradition. Denoting the initiative as bringing master-pieces ‘to life with AI and AR’, Simon Rein, Programme Supervisor, Google Arts & Tradition called out users to try “wander the halls of a special ‘pocket gallery.”

Inspired by the domes and doorways that punctuate Indian homes and public spaces, this is the first AR-powered art gallery designed with traditional Indian architecture.

How did Google do it?

As per Rein’s official statement, Google utilised its ultra-high-resolution robotic camera, ‘Art Camera’ to produce vivid images of the masterpieces in Indian history. Then, these same images were used to create more than 75 in-painting tours to help users note the details that are not possible to see from the naked eye. Similarly, Google has given the option for its users to explore thousands of rich stories as well as images.

Rein also said that the "virtual collection includes 1,200 high-resolution images from 25 collections all around the world and more than 75 stories, depicting scenes that include legendary marriage processions, the joy of being among nature, or epic battles. Curious minds, students and families will find playful and educational ways to enjoy the world of Indian miniatures, such as an interactive colouring book."

