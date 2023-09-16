Leo Actor Mysskin Reveals Thalapathy Vijay's First Reaction To Lokesh Kanagaraj's Film

Thalapathy Vijay is currently working on his upcoming film with Venkat Prabhu. Tentatively titled Thalapathy 68, it will reportedly feature the Bigil star in a double role. Before that, though, Vijay will see the release of Leo. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will also be released in IMAX in the US. Now, director Mysskin, who is part of the film's cast, opened up about how Thalapathy Vijay reacted after seeing the film.

3 things you need to know:

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo is slated to release on October 19.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Sarja in pivotal roles.

Leo may not see early morning shows in Tamil Nadu after its release.

Mysskin reveals Thalapathy Vijay’s reaction to Leo

Tamil filmmaker Mysskin, who has a pivotal role in Leo, spoke with the media on September 15. During the interaction, which took place in Chennai, he hinted that the anticipated audio launch for the film might happen on September 30. He said that Leo has shaped up to be a great film and that Thalapathy Vijay liked it after watching it for the first time recently.

(Thalapathy Vijay's Leo will feature Mysskin in a negative role /Mysskin in Maaveeran | Image: X)

What do we know about Leo?

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer film is set to be part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). The interconnected universe so far features action films Kaithi (2019) and Vikram (2022). With Leo being the third title in the LCU, Vijay is likely to share the screen with actors such as Kamal Haasan and Karthi in the coming time. Moreover, Leo may give a glimpse of Suriya's Rolex, who has been teased as the big, bad villain in the LCU.

This is the second collaboration between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay, who previously worked together in the 2021 smash-hit Master (2021). Notably, the makers of Leo revealed that the film is going to get Kollywood’s biggest IMAX release in North America.