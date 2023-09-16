Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Leo To Not Have Early Morning Shows? Producer Dhananjayan Reacts

As the release date of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo is nearing, fans are expecting an early morning show. However, it has been reported that the Tamil Nadu government is in no mood to change its decision after an Ajith fan died during an early morning show of Thunivu. The state government passed an order to prohibit such shows after the unfortunate event. Producer and film critic Dhananjayan, in a recent interview, revealed that there's no possibility for early morning shows in the state.

3 things you need to know

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo is slated to release on October 19.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Sarja in pivotal roles.

In South cinema, early morning shows hold great importance for actors.

Leo will not have early morning shows

Speaking to Behindwoods, producer Dhananjayan said that the state government was clear about the decision after a fan died around the release of Ajith starrer Thunivu and Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu. “There’s no chance. None at all. Tamil Nadu government has clearly said there will be no shows for any films," he said.

He continued that if the state government wanted to change the decision then they would have done for Rajinikanth starrer Jailer. "If they wanted to allow it, they would have done it for Jailer, which is their film. When they haven’t given it for Sun Pictures’ film, will they give it to Leo? Why would they cut slack for Leo alone?” the producer added.

The producer also revealed that theatres have been receiving notices from the state government even for the 9 a.m. shows. In the notice, they asked the theatres, 'With whose permission are you playing shows at 9 a.m.?' It added that 11:30 a.m. is the default time for the first show in Tamil Nadu.

How will this affect the box office performance?

When asked would the lack of an early morning show affect the box office collections, he replied, "Not at all. Look at Jailer, it didn’t have an early morning show but it became an industry hit. It doesn’t matter at all."