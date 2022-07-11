Popular South star Vijay Deverakonda and Bollywood's Ananya Panday are currently gearing up for the release of their much-awaited film Liger. The movie has been helmed by Puri Jagannadh and is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 25, 2022.

Ahead of its release, the makers of the film have piqued fans' interest with the fast-paced dance rack, Akdi Pakdi.

Liger song Akdi Pakdi out

The foot-tapping track begins with Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday on a bike as they gaze into each other's eyes. They are then seen taking the dance floor and perfecting several intricate steps. The fast-paced choreography is sure to take the track to the next level as the duo showcases their chemistry in the music video. The duo looks stylish in animal print outfits as they take the dance floor. The clip comes to an end with Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday planting several kisses on each other's cheeks and fans can't wait to see them share the screen together.

The track has been promoted as the 'biggest dance track of the year' and has been crooned by Dev Negi, Pawni Pandey, and Lijo George. The lyrics of the song are penned down by Mohsin Shaikh and Azeem Dayani.

Watch the Akdi Pakdi music video here:

The upcoming film recently became the talk of the town after Vijay Deverakonda's first look was unveiled.

The poster saw the actor posing nude as he held a bouquet of roses over his crotch. The poster created a buzz online and fans can't wait to see the much-loved actor share the screen with the popular Ananya Panday.

The movie will also feature Mike Tyson and will hit the big screens on August 25, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@thedeverakonda