'Liger': Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda's New Looks Unveiled In 'Akdi Pakdi' Song Poster

South star Vijay Deverakonda was recently the talk of the town after his first look as an MMA fighter from his much-awaited film Liger took the internet by storm. The team of the film has now shared an all-new look of the leading duo, Vijay Deverakonda and Bollywood actor Ananya Panday as they gear up for the release of the film's first song titled Akdi Pakdi.

The track is scheduled to release on July 11 and the makers have given fans a glimpse at the first look ahead of its release.

Liger song Akdi Pakdi poster

In the poster, Vijay Deverakonda can be seen wearing a bright red jacket and seemed to be performing an intense step on the dancefloor as his hair fell on his face. He was seen helping Ananya Panday's character to whistle as he wrapped his arm around her.

She was seen wearing a stunning black outfit, and several fans took to the comments section of the post as they expressed their excitement about the Akdi Pakdi song release.

Have a look at the poster here:

Vijay Deverakonda's nude poster

Vijay Deverakonda's first look from the film was unveiled a few days ago and the actor was seen giving the camera an intense look as he posed nude while holding a bouquet of roses over his crotch. The actor called it his 'most challenging role' as he uploaded the picture that set the internet ablaze. He wrote, "A Film that took my everything. As a performance, Mentally, and physically my most challenging role. I give you everything!"

Liger's release date

The upcoming film has been directed by Puri Jagannadh and will also feature Mike Tyson, the ace wrestler. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 25 and fans can't wait to see Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday sharing the screen.

Image: Instagram/@thedeverakonda, @ananyapanday