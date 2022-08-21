'Liger' Star Vijay Deverakonda Fanboys Over Urmila Matondkar, Bhagyashree; 'Since I Was..’

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday visited the sets of DID Super Moms as a part of promoting their forthcoming sports drama film Liger. The recent episode of the show, which has Remo Dsouza, Bhagyashree and Urmila Matondkar as the panellists, was packed with interesting revelations and fun banter.

Vijay revealed fanboying over Bhagyashree and Urmila while growing up, mentioning he's 'still crushing' over them after all these years. The actor also heaped praise on the ace choreographer Remo Dsouza, mentioning that he loved his choreography in Ranbir Kapoor's Badtameez Dil.

According to a leading daily, Vijay discussed his crushes and mentioned, "I am a huge fan of Urmila Ma’am as well as Bhagyashree Ma’am, and I have seen all of their work to date. Since I was young, I have had a crush on Urmila Ma’am and Bhagyashree Ma’am, and I am still crushing on them a little bit."

He further lauded Remo for his impeccable choreography, with a special mention of Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani's track Batameez Dil. “I am an immense fan of Remo Sir’s work too, especially of his choreography in Badtameez Dil. When I watched the song for the first time, I was like ‘I need to meet the guy who choreographed this song," Vijay shared.

Meanwhile, Vijay's Liger has been facing flak online, with netizens #BoycottLiger on social media. Breaking his silence on the same, Vijay took to Twitter and penned a cryptic note in Telugu which translates to "When we are doing as per dharma no need to care about others, We'll fight back."

Manam Correct unnapudu

Mana Dharmam manam chesinapudu

Evvadi maata vinedhe ledu.

Kotladudham 🔥#Liger — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) August 20, 2022

The sports film has been written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. It will see Vijay take on the role of the titular MMA fighter, with Ananya, Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishna in pivotal roles. The movie also stars American boxer Mike Tyson in an extended cameo, thereby marking his acting debut in Indian cinema. It will hit theatres on 25 August 2022.

