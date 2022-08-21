Vijay Deverakonda Reacts As #BoycottLiger Trends On Twitter; 'No Need To Care About...'

Vijay Deverakonda is all set to enthral the audience with his performance in his highly-anticipated film, Liger. Touted to be a sports drama, the film's plot is based on the life of a wild mixed martial arts fighter. In the film, Vijay will be seen sharing screen space with actor Ananya Panday. Morever, Liger is slated to hit the big screens on August 25, 2022.

Ahead of Liger's release, the film is attracting several controversies. It has managed to ruffle a lot of feathers as #BoycottLiger is trending on social media. Recently, actor Vijay Deverakonda broke his silence on the backlash and gave a cryptic reply to the trollers.

Vijay Deverakonda reacts as #BoycottLiger trends on social media

Vijay Deverakonda's Liger has also fallen prey to the ongoing boycott trend of several films. Recently, the World Famous Lover actor tackled the situation by giving a befitting reply to the trollers. Vijay headed to his Twitter handle and shared a tweet where he talked about being ready to 'fight back.' The actor shared a cryptic tweet in Telugu that translates to "When we are doing as per dharma no need to care about others, We'll fight back." He also added a fire emoji to his tweet.

Here, take a look at the post:

Manam Correct unnapudu

Mana Dharmam manam chesinapudu

Evvadi maata vinedhe ledu.

Kotladudham 🔥#Liger — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) August 20, 2022

Earlier, Vijay was brutally trolled for keeping his feet up on a table during a press meet. Deverakonda's gesture did not impress netizens and he was subjected to a major backlash on social media. Some of the actor's fans were upset with his gesture and found it disrespectful. However, Vijay reacted to the controversy via Twitter. The actor wrote, "Anybody trying to grow in their field Will Always have a Target on their back - But we fightback :) And when you are honest, yourself and want the best for everyone - The love of people and God will protect you. (sic)"

More about Liger

Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger follows the life of an underdog fighter from Mumbai, who competes in an MMA championship. Apart from the two stars, the movie also features Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles, while boxing legend Mike Tyson will make a cameo.

Image: Instagram/@ananyapanday