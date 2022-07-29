'Liger’: ‘Waat Laga Denge’ Song Out; Vijay’s Performance A ‘visual Treat’ For Fans | Watch

Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger is one of the most-anticipated films of 2022, with fans intently waiting to get any update on the project. The film will witness Deverakonda in an intense avatar as he steps into the shoes of a Mixed Martial Arts fighter. The movie is all set to hit the theatres soon and the makers have already begun fueling fans' excitement with regular updates. While fans await the release of the film, a thrilling song from the movie recently surfaced online and created a massive buzz among the fans. Watch Liger’s Waat Laga Denge song below.

Waat Laga Denge gives viewers a glimpse into Vijay Deverakonda's rebellious avatar

After piquing fans' curiosity levels with Vijay Deverakonda's captivating look in the film's first look poster as well as the trailer, the makers recently unveiled the song titled Waat Laga Denge which gave a thrilling glimpse of Vijay Deverakonda’s rebellious avatar in the film. The moment it surfaced online, it took the internet by storm with fans revealing how they experienced goosebumps while watching the song. Some fans also stated how the song was full of fire while others mentioned that it was a visual treat to watch Vijay Deverakonda’s breathtaking performance. Watch the song head and see how the fans are amazed after watching Vijay Deverakonda’s new song from Liger.

More about Liger

Touted to be an action drama, the film has been written, directed and produced by Puri Jagannadh, while Charmme Kaur co-produced it. The upcoming Indian sports action film has been filmed simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Apart from Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, the film also features Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Shah Emtiaj in pivotal roles. Moreover, the film will also see boxing legend Mike Tyson make a cameo appearance.

(Image: @thedeverakonda/Instagram)