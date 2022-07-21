Vijay Deverakonda is all set to enthral the audience with his highly-anticipated film, Liger. In the film, Vijay will be seen sharing screen space with actor Ananya Panday. Liger marks Vijay's first pan-India film and is also the leading duo's first collaboration with each other. The forthcoming film will see the south actor stepping into the shoes of a mixed martial arts fighter. Liger is slated to hit the big screens on August 25, 2022.

With just a few days away from the release of the Vijay starrer film, makers are leaving no stones unturned in building fans' excitement around the project. After piquing fans' excitement levels with first-look posters and the film's first track, makers recently dropped the highly awaited trailer of Liger.

Liger Trailer out

The trailer gives a sneak peek into the sports drama film's plot which is based on the life of a wild boxer. The trailer features Vijay in a rugged intense avatar as he does some power-packed boxing action sequences. The trailer begins with Vijay entering the ring, with Ramya Krishna’s voice going in the background where she reveals why is her son named Liger. She says, "My son is a crossbreed, born to a lion and a tiger."

Moreover, several scenes showcased the actor practising boxing as if he is preparing for the most important fight of his life. The trailer promises that the film will be high on action with elements of drama as the protagonist goes through several ups and downs in his life.

Watch the trailer below:

More on Liger

Liger is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Apoorva Mehta, Jagannadh and others under the banners of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. The upcoming Indian sports action film has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Boxing legend Mike Tyson will make his debut in the Indian cinema with Liger as he will be seen in a cameo role in the film.