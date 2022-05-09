'Liger': Vijay Deverakonda Starrer’s Hunt Theme Out; Netizens Say They Are ‘thrilled’

Vijay Deverakonda is all set to enthral the audience with one of the highly-anticipated films, Liger. The actor recently dropped the theme music from the film, which is being praised by his fans and followers. As Vijay Deverakonda ringed into his 33rd birthday on May 9, the wishes have been pouring in for the actor from fans as well as his industry. Recently, Vijay's Liger co-stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Ananya Panday took to their social media handles to extend their heartfelt birthday wishes to the actor.

Vijay Deverakonda shares Liger's hunt theme

As a major treat for his fans, Vijay Deverakonda took to his official Instagram handle and dropped Liger's hunt theme. He wrote in the caption, "When you have to fight for survival from a very young age. You learn to Hunt! #LigerHunt #Liger Aug 25th Worldwide." In the music, Vijay is looking all rustic and bruised up. The Telugu actor portrays the role of a Mixed Martial Arts Fighter in Liger.

The video sees the 33-year-old actor practising boxing as it seems like he is preparing for an important match that will soon happen in future. Netizens took to the comment section and stated that they are thrilled to watch the Liger's hunt theme.

More on Liger

Liger is Vijay Deverakonda's first pan-India movie, directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Jagannadh under the banners of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. The upcoming Indian sports action film has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi.

The film stars Vijay Deverakonda, Ramya Krishna and Ananya Panday. South actor Charmme Kaur is also among the producers of the film. The makers had shot along with Mike Tyson during the American schedule. The film is now confirmed to be released on August 25, 2022.

Samantha & Ananya wish Vijay Deverakonda on his birthday

On Vijay Deverakonda's 33rd birthday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture from Vijay's birthday celebrations. She captioned the post, "Happy birthday #LIGER You are deserving of all the love and appreciation that is going to be coming your way this year. Watching you work the way you do is incredibly inspiring. God bless @thedeverakonda".

Ananya Panday, who will also be seen in Liger, took to her Instagram stories and shared a sun-kissed picture with the actor. Sharing the photo, Ananya showered birthday love on his Liger co-star. She wrote "Happiest birthday. Let’s kill it this year. All my love always".

