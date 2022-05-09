Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most sought-after actors in the south film industry. In just a span of a few years, he has managed to make a name for himself in the industry with his impeccable acting skills and charming looks. From playing a simple man in Geetha Govindam to portraying the role of a rebel in Arjun Reddy, Vijay managed to win the hearts of the audience with his craft.

As Vijay Deverakonda ringed into his 33rd birthday on 9 May, a lot of well-known faces from the film fraternity, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Ananya Panday took to their social media handles to extend their heartfelt birthday wishes to the actor.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wishes her Mahanati co-star Vijay Deverakonda on birthday

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is currently in Kashmir, shooting for his upcoming romantic film Shiva Nirvana's directorial, VD11 alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actor celebrated his 33rd birthday with the cast and crew on the sets of the forthcoming project.

On Monday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture from Vijay's birthday celebrations. In the photo, the Mahanati actors are seen donning black attires. Sharing the photo, the Majili star penned a heartfelt note. Samantha wrote, "Happy birthday #LIGER You are deserving of all the love and appreciation that is going to be coming your way this year. Watching you work the way you do is incredibly inspiring. God bless 🤗🌸 @thedeverakonda"

Ananya Panday wishes Vijay Deverakonda on his birthday

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday will be soon seen sharing screen space with Vijay in the upcoming boxing drama film Liger. The two stars recently wrapped the shooting of the film. On Vijay's birthday, Ananya took to her Instagram stories and shared a sun-kissed picture with the actor. Sharing the photo, Ananya showered birthday love on his Liger co-star. She wrote "Happiest birthday. Let’s kill it this year. All my love always"

Touted as an action thriller, Liger will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. Apart from Ananya and Vijay, the film also marks the Bollywood debut of ace wrestler Mike Tyson in a cameo role.

