List Of Top 10 South Indian Film Stars With Most Instagram Followers

Social media has become a common tool for people to stay connected with their loved ones and be updated on the goings-on in the world. As far as celebrities are concerned, the various platforms help them in interacting with their fans and also in the promotion of their ventures. Not just, the following a star has on social media is also indicative of their popularity.

Brands too look closely into the number of followers, at a time when reports of celebrities receiving a certain amount, sometimes said to be in millions, per single post do the rounds. While Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli leads Indians in following on Instagram by a mile, and Bollywood stars follow, even the stars of the South industry are immensely popular

Most followed South film stars on Instagram

As far the following of South stars on Instagram is concerned, the women trump the men by a good margin. The top 5 most followed heroines all lead the male stars by at least 5 million followers. The most followed star, Rashmika Mandanna enjoys almost a 10 million lead over the most followed male stars like Vijay Deverakonda and Allu Arjun. Also, as far as the industries are concerned, actresses who have worked in both Telugu and Tamil industries, seem to have the best following.

Stars working in the Telugu industry seem to have a much better following than Tamil (Vijay Sethupathi highest at 4.4 million), Malayalam, Kannada (Yash highest at 5.2 million). That is evident with 4 out of 5 most-followed male stars being mainly from Tollywood, with Dulquer Salmaan being the exception.

Most followed South heroines

Rashmika Mandanna -22.6 million Kajal Aggarwal - 19.9 million Samantha Ruth Prabhu -19.4 million Shruti Haasan - 17.9 million Rakul Preet Singh - 17.7 million

However, the point to note is that this is a list of actresses who have done a significant or a majority number of ventures in the South. It is important to mention that Rashmika is set to feature in 2 Bollywood films, Rakul Preet Singh, Shruti Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal have featured in multiple Bollywood films too. Even the most followed Bollywood actresses had all started in the South like Priyanka Chopra Jonas (69.3 million), Deepika Padukone (61.3 million), Kriti Sanon (43.8 million), Disha Patani (46.9 million), among others before getting success. At the same time, there are actors like Sunny Leone (48.4 million), who worked in almost the same amount of Hindi and films down South, some as lead and some in dance numbers.

Most followed South heroes

1.Vijay Deverakonda/Allu Arjun -13.4 million

3. Dulquer Salmaan - 9 million

4. Mahesh Babu - 7.3 million

5. Prabhas - 7.1 million

Image: Facebook/Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal