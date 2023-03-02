Lokesh Kanagaraj Says He Had A Blast With Mysskin On Sets Of Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo

South filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj praised actor-director Mysskin, who worked alongside him in film Leo. Kanagaraj posted a picture of himself with Mysskin and penned a note saying that he had an 'absolute blast' working with him.

Kanagaraj took to his official Twitter handle and wrote "My Dear @DirectorMysskin sir, A million thanks won’t suffice to express how grateful and fortunate I feel to have had the opportunity to work with you in such close capacity. We had an absolute blast having you on sets Sir.I can never thank you enough but a million thanks !"

Check out Lokesh Kanagaraj's tweet here:

My Dear @DirectorMysskin sir,

A million thanks won’t suffice to express how grateful and fortunate I feel to have had the opportunity to work with you in such close capacity. We had an absolute blast having you on sets Sir.I can never thank you enough but a million thanks ! #Leo pic.twitter.com/0UGHOlsegW — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) March 1, 2023

Mysskin who recently finished the shooting of his part in Leo also posted a tweet for Kanagaraj and the entire cast and crew of the film. In the note written in Tamil, Mysskin said that the Leo's team featured a total of 500 members, all of whom worked in Kashmir where the temperature went down as much as -12 degrees.

More on Leo, previously known as Thalapathy 67

Leo is the second collaboration between actor Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj where the former is playing the lead. Apart from Mysskin and Vijay, biggies like Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon Priya Anand, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mathew Thomas, Sandy Master and others are also a part of the film.

Talking about Dutt's role, he will be playing the main antagonist in the film which will mark his Tamil debut.