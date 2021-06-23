'Loki' Actor Tara Strong Talks About Miss Minutes' Future, Says 'much More To Be Revealed'

The new Disney+ series Loki premiered worldwide on June 9, 2021, and has been garnering positive reviews from audiences. One of the animated characters in the series, Miss Minutes, voiced by popular voice actor Tara Strong, has become a fan favourite in no time. Tara Strong recently revealed that there is much more to be revealed about Miss Minutes' future in the MCU show starring Tom Hiddleston in the lead.

Tara Strong talks about her character Miss Minutes in Loki

In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, popular voice artist Tara Strong opened up about several topics including how she had to audition to voice Miss Minutes and the animated character's future in the show. Talking about her beloved character Miss Minutes from Loki, who serves as the mascot for the Time Variance Authority, whose job is to ensure that nobody messes up the timeline, Tara stated that she can cryptically tease that people would get to see her again. She added that there is much more to be revealed and it will be fun to watch that unfold.

Tara explained that the beautiful thing about Miss Minutes is that people don't really know who she is, where she’s from, what her origin story is, how sentient she is, if she has a horse in this race at all, and what her intentions are, if any. The voice actor continued that like any good, exciting adventure, TV or film, people are left wondering that all the time, and given that Miss Minutes is such an intriguing character, she will continue. Strong also revealed that even after doing nearly 600 voice roles in her career, she had to audition for the role of Miss Minutes in Loki and was happy to do it as well. She stated how one has to constantly prove themselves in auditioning for new studio people and new showrunners.

More about Loki

Set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Disney+ series shares continuity with the films of the franchise and takes place after the events of the film Avengers: Endgame, in which an alternate version of Loki created a new timeline. Loki is produced by Marvel Studios, with Waldron serving as head writer and Kate Herron directing for the first season. The plot will showcase Loki arriving at a mysterious organization existing outside of time and space where he gets trapped while travelling through time. The first season will consist of six episodes and will be part of Phase Four of the MCU.

Image - Marvel Entertainment, Tara Strong's Instagram Account

