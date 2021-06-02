Loved Jagame Thandiram Trailer? Here Is A List Of Other Dhanush Films That You Can Watch

Jagame Thandiram trailer and promos indicate that the latest addition to the list of Dhanush's movies will see him play a happy-go-lucky outlaw who, once gets employed by an international crimelord, starts reflecting on his ways and the morality of it all. Ahead of the same, Jagame Thandiram's teaser indicated the very same thing, making the wait for the upcoming film harder for many. If you're someone who is fond of movies that are front-lined by Dhanush, the following list of Dhanush's movies that you can watch now may be of interest to you. Read on for more.

Jagame Thandiram trailer:

1) Raanjhanaa

Dhanush stars as Kundan in this film. The movie sees him trying to forget about his childhood love, Zoya, after he finds out that she likes someone from her community. However, things change when he realises that she is lying about her fiance's religion. This film, which has a rating of 7.6 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

2) Asuran

Dhanush portrays a farmer who goes on the run with his family as he is compelled to protect his son. The reason why the son must be protected in the film is that he took the life of a wealthy upper-caste landlord in a fit of vengeance. This film, which touches upon the themes of caste and settling scores, has a rating of 8.4 on IMDb and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

3) The Extraordinary Journey Of A Fakir

The Extraordinary Journey Of A Fakir tells the tale of Ajatashatru (Dhanush), an individual who swindles people for a living and manages to fly to Paris in search of his long-lost father. However, his life turns upside down when he falls in love with Marie (Erin Moriarty). The film, which has a rating of 6.9 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

4) Velaiyilla Pattathari

Dhanush stars as Raghuvaran, an educated yet unemployed engineer in this film. At first, he is portrayed as someone who is unwilling to accept jobs that are unrelated to his area of expertise. But, everything changes after his mother's tragic death, which somehow brings him a job as well as several life-related challenges. The film, which has a rating of 7.8 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Voot.

5) 3

This movie, which has been described as a "gut-wrenching whodunnit" sees Ram (Dhanush) and Janani (Shruti Haasan) as highschool sweethearts who eventually get married. However, the twist of the film is introduced with the sudden suicide of Ram, at which point the film becomes a thriller, with Janani trying to figure out the reason behind Ram's untimely death. The film, which has a rating of 7.3 on IMDb, is available for streaming on SonyLIV.

