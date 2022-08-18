'Lucifer 2': Mohanlal-Prithviraj To Go 'pan-world'; Project Mounted At Rs 400 Crore

Superstar Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran charmed their way into the hearts of fans with the 2022 laughter ride, Bro Daddy. As the fans wait to see this dynamic duo on the big screens yet again, the pair has teamed up in a sequel to Mohanlal starrer Lucifer, directed by Prithviraj. Meanwhile, recent reports suggest that Lucifer 2: Empuraan is set to be a big-budget sequel as it has been mounted on a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore.

As per Pinkvilla, a source close to the development revealed, "The work on the script for the sequel is complete. Prithviraj, who returns to helm the sequel, makes sure to go all out with this film. It will be a full-fledged commercial entertainer not on Pan-India but Pan-World level. Prithviraj is eyeing L2 to be a Pan-World release like Prabhas' Project K. The success of Part 1 has given the team more confidence".

The first part, Lucifer earned over Rs 200 crore at the box office and turned out to be the second Malayalam movie to hit the milestone after Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan in 2016. "The star cast and other details of L2: Empuraan will be announced soon," the source added.

L2: Empuraan marks the third project between Mohanlal and Prithviraj. They were last seen on the screen together in Bro Daddy, which was released in 2022. Murali Gopy, the writer of Lucifer, has also worked on the sequel being produced by Antony Perumbavoor.

Meanwhile, Lucifer is being remade in Telugu titled, GodFather. Produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, the film stars Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara in lead roles.

Earlier, the production company Aashirvad Cinemas dropped a 10-minute-long clip in which the upcoming film's team expressed their excitement and announce its pre-production. In the clip, Prithviraj Sukumaran recollected how Lucifer was planned a few years ago. The actor further took a moment to thank the audience for making it a success. He informed the viewers that the sequel's script has been completed and the team is now elated to commence its pre-production. Sukumaran then promised the movie will be a commercial entertainer for all sections of the audience. Talking about its release date, the actor felt it was too early to comment.