'Luckyman' Teaser: Puneeth Rajkumar's Cameo As 'God' Leaves Fans Emotional; Watch

The much-awaited teaser of Luckyman, starring Sangeetha Sringeri, Roshini Prakash and Darling Krishna in the lead roles, is finally out. The movie will also feature late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar in an extended cameo appearance as the God, which makes the film even more special. The teaser, while was released on Monday, touched an emotional chord with Puneeth's fans, as evident from the comments section.

Luckyman Teaser out

On Monday, makers dropped the official teaser of Luckyman which starts with glimpses of actors Sangeetha Sringeri, Roshini Prakash and Darling Krishna from their childhood as well as college days.

The clip then cuts into actor and producer Prabhudeva's dance number, who is seen dressed in a yellow sweatshirt as he says, "Love you buddy", followed by which the teaser shows Puneeth Rajkumar's grand entry and the latter is also seen shaking a leg with Prabhudeva.

The late Kannada superstar will be seen playing the role of God, who gives second chance to Krishna to fix his failing marriage as he could be heard saying, "I will be giving you a second chance to correct your mistakes".

Soon after the teaser was unveiled, netizens poured in several comments remembering the late actor. A fan wrote, "God Appu arrived in style...his screen presence is phenomenal, irreplaceable gem Abhimaanigala devaru pls Come back Boss". Another fan commented, "We are all going to witness APPU BOSS dance ️again and his presence ️️️ Miss you APPU BOSS" and many dropped heart emoticons.

More about Puneeth Rajkumar

Puneeth's sudden demise left a void in the entire film industry as well as the lives of the Kannada powerhouse's ardent fanbase. According to ANI, the actor was admitted to Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital after complaining of chest pain. Dr Ranganath Nayak reportedly updated on his situation stating that his condition was bad when he was brought to the hospital, following which he succumbed to a cardiac arrest.

Puneeth's last film was James, which became the fastest Kannada movie to touch the mark of Rs. 100 crore. In total, the movie earned Rs. 127 crore worldwide. James was Puneeth's posthumous appearance following his death on 29 October 2021.

Image: Twitter/@PrajwalVamshi