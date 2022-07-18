Puneeth Rajkumar's Twitter Account's Verified Status Restored After An Uproar By Fans

Much-loved actor Puneeth Rajkumar's demise in October 2021 left his fans, followers and friends from the film industry in utter shock. In the most recent news about the actor, his Twitter account was unverified and thousands of fans took to the micro-blogging platform and expressed their disappointment with the same. Twitter has now restored the late star's verified status on the platform after the uproar by fans.

Puneeth Rajkumar's Twitter account verified status restored

When Puneeth Rajkumar's verification status on Twitter was revoked owing to inactivity after his demise, angered fans took to the platform and urged them to restore the status. After a few days of uproar by Puneeth Rajkumar's fans, the late star's verifies status and 'blue tick' has returned to his account. The move left fans over the moon and they were glad the step had been taken.

Filmmaker Santhosh Ananddram, who has worked with Puneeth Rajkumar on films including Raajakumara and Yuvarathnaa took to Twitter to thank the platform for restoring the verified status of the late actor's account. He mentioned that Puneeth Rajkumar would always be 'alive in people's hearts' and thanked the actor's 'powerful fans' for their help. A fan also wrote that the late actor is much more than just a name, and called him an 'emotion'. They wrote, "Thanks for considering countless #Appu anna fans' emotions and bringing back the blue tick again .. Puneeth Rajkumar is not just a name, it's an emotion and it's everything for us."

Thank you ❤️@verified @Twitter @TwitterIndia for the Verification @PuneethRajkumar Appu Anna is alive in People Heart & this is one of the example😍 Thank you Powerfull Fans of The Powerfull Man💪💪💪 love u Puneethians🤗🤗🤗 This is a Good note to start the week 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/OdMCPBGiKE — Santhosh Ananddram (@SanthoshAnand15) July 18, 2022

Verified again

@verified and @TwitterIndia Thanks for considering countless #Appu anna fans emotions and bring back the blue tick again .. 🙏🙏

Puneeth Rajkumar is not just a name,it's an emotion and it's is everything for us ❤️♾️💯

#DrPuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/8UtwPN6mKw — Abi (@hemaammu53) July 18, 2022

Puneeth Rajkumar's Gandhada Gudi release

The actor's project Gandhada Gudi helmed by Amoghavarsha is all set to hit the big screens, leaving fans on top of the world. The late Kannada star's wife Ashwini took to social media to announce the release of the superstar's last film. Loosely translated to English, she wrote, "Appu's last film. A unique story in which he appeared on his own. A journey to explore the wonderful world of Karnataka. His gift of love to Nadi who gave him immense love." The film is set to release on the big screen on October 28, 2022. This comes after his most recent release, James, which also starred Priya Anand, Hareesh Peradi and others in lead roles.

ಅಪ್ಪು ಅವರ ಕೊನೆಯ ಚಿತ್ರ. ಅವರು ಅವರಾಗಿಯೇ ಕಾಣಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿರುವ ವಿಶಿಷ್ಟ ಕಥನ. ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಅದ್ಭುತ ಜಗತ್ತನ್ನು ಅನ್ವೇಷಿಸುವ ಪಯಣ. ಅವರಿಗೆ ಅಪಾರ ಪ್ರೀತಿಯನ್ನು ಕೊಟ್ಟ ನಾಡಿಗೆ ಅವರ ಪ್ರೀತಿಯ ಕಾಣಿಕೆ. pic.twitter.com/s3SRaeAZme — Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar (@Ashwini_PRK) July 15, 2022

Image: Twitter/@PuneethRajkumar