Maamannan Maker Mari Selvaraj Reveals Fahadh Faasil Inspired Him To Create Rathnavelu

Fahadh Faasil turned a year older on August 8. On the special occasion, Mari Selvaraj took to social media and wished the actor. He also shared insights into the actor's approach to his role as Rathnavelu in Maamannan and how their collaboration unfolded.

3 things you need to know

Maamannan is directed by Mari Selvaraj, known for films like Karnan and Pariyerum Perumal.

AR Rahman has composed music for the film.

It explores the themes of caste politics, reservation and social injustice.

Mari Selvaraj expresses admiration for Fahadh

Fahadh Faasil's portrayal of the villainous character Rathnavelu in Maamannan garnered immense praise and became a top trend across social media platforms. Mari Selvaraj expressed his admiration for the actor's distinctive eyes, which he said inspired Rathnavelu.

"I like both your eyes so much that I created my Ratnavel character focussing on them. I told you, firmly believe that the way of life that has been taught for many generations is right and express it in one eye. In the other eye, I said, put the aggression you feel towards questions raised by the new generations contradicting that way of life," the caption read.

(Mari Selvaraj shares unseen photos of Fahadh Faasil from Maamannan set | Image: Mavi Selvaraj/Twitter)

He shared that he instructed Fahadh to convey the traditional values ingrained over generations through his eye, while channeling the aggressive response to contemporary questions challenging those values through the other eye. The director applauded Fahadh's ability to infuse these complex emotions into his performance. He celebrated Fahadh's commitment to the role and wished him a happy birthday.

Fahadh Faasil's fearless deamenor in Pushpa poster

On Fahadh Faasil's birthday, a new character poster from the pan-Indian film Pushpa: The Rule was unveiled. The image draws parallels to his introduction in Pushpa: The Rise, as Fahadh appears bald, exuding a fearless demeanor, with a lit cigarette in hand.