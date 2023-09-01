Maaveeran Star Sivakarthikeyan Concludes 75 Days Schedule Of SK21 In Kashmir

Sivakarthikeyan recently delivered a hit with Maaveeran. The 2023 superhero film became an unlikely grosser as it was made on a budget of Rs 35 crores, and featured modest marketing. However, with positive critical reception and world-of-mouth, Maaveeran minted Rs 89 crores in its run. With Sivakarthikeyan already having Ayalaan in his pipeline, he is currently working on SK21.

3 things you need to know:

Siva made his debut with the 2012 film Marina.

He will be next seen in Ayalaan alongside Rakul Preet Singh.

SK21 is being produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Film International.

Sivakarthikeyan concludes 75 days of Kashmir shoot

The team for SK21 recently celebrated the conclusion of the film’s first shooting schedule. The Kashmir schedule lasted for 75 days. Director Rajkumar Periasamy took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, “Until next time, Kashmir. Thank you for nurturing us! These 75 days of the shoot have been surreal!” He lauded the efforts of the team, the producer Kamal Haasan, the Indian army as well as Kashmir Police for aiding the shoot. The crew for the film appears to be covered in colours amid the celebration. See the pictures here.

(The team for SK21 celebrating after concluding Kashmir schedule | Image: X)

SK21 is latest from Kamal Haasan's banner after Vikram

Kamal Haasan’s production house, Raaj Kamal Film International, is producing the Sivakarthikeyan film in collaboration with Sony Pictures International Productions. After the largely successful Lokesh Kanagaraj film Vikram, which starred Kamal Haasan himself, is the 50th film from RKPI. SK21 is the 51st project from the banner.

While GV Prakash has taken up the duty of composing music for the film, CH Sai will be handling its cinematography. With Rajkumar Periasamy on the directorial throne, action director Stefan Richter is also working on the upcoming actioner. The title for SK21 is yet to be announced.