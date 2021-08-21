'Made Me Smile': Rashmika Mandanna Takes Time To Make A Sweet Entry Into Her Digital Diary

South actor Rashmika Mandanna has several projects in her pipeline. The actor was recently seen juggling work in Mumbai and Hyderabad for her upcoming films. While she is busy with various schedules, she recently took out some time to write in her diary. The actor made a digital note of some moments and things that made her smile. Here is how a day in Rashmika Mandanna's life looks like.

Rashmika Mandanna writes in her digital diary

Rashmika Mandanna recently took to her Instagram stories to share how she spent her day and what made her smile. The actor marked August 19 as the date she wrote in her diary. The Mission Majnu actor wrote,

"Dear diary, The things that made me smile today, I did an hour of yoga, got a shoot on time, shot for AMJ and had a good day at shoot." The actor has a pet dog named Aura which she recently welcomed in her home. She further mentioned how Aura's presence made her smile and wrote, "Sharwanand got his doggos to the set.. omg! They are so freaking adorable.. also no wonder why Aura was throwing tantrums when I got back home.., could manage a workout also where some half an hour Kuldeep Sethi and Rajesh was killing me with my knee rehab, could meet two of my friends for dinner also and AUra also tagged along.. Aura and I paaaasssssed out in the night.. didn't have energy to play only.."

Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram presence

Rashmika Mandanna enjoys a massive following of over 20 million on Instagram. The actor often shares glimpses from her daily life on the photo-sharing platform. She recently shared her photo in an ethnic ensemble with a floral garland on her head. She wrote, "You choose which one you likey.. 🌸✨❤️ Ps: this is what I do when I am jobless in between my shots. 🤣" in the caption.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna has several projects in her pipeline. The actor is all set to make her PAN India debut with Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. She will also be seen in the Bollywood film Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan.

Image Credit: Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram