'Magizhini': Gouri Kishan & Anagha Showcase Delicate Love In Tamil's First LGBTQ Song

Presenting Tamil's very first LGBTQ song, filmmaker Pa Ranjith announced the release of Magizhini featuring actors Gouri Kishan and Anagha in the music video.
The song video showcases a lesbian love story and the makers are being applauded for approaching the topic sensitively. Since the release of the song, the internet has been hailing the makers and the actors for taking a step towards creating awareness on a taboo subject.
Taking to his social media handle on Monday, November 22, filmmaker Pa Ranjith shared the music video of Magizhini by writing, ''Art of LOVE Presenting the music video of #Magizhini, a unique Saregama Tamil Original song ft. @Gourayy& @AnaghaOfficial." The music video is written and directed by VG Balasubramanian while Madhan Karky penned the soulful lyrics. The song was released by Saregama Originals.
As mentioned earlier, the music video touches upon the subject of LGBTQ+ relationships where actors Gouri Kishan and Anagha essay the roles of a lesbian couple. In the music video, Anagha is seen as a student who recently moved to Chennai while Gouri is amidst a turbulent time with her parents as she comes out to them. The duo meets at a Bharatanatyam practice session where they explore their newfound connection and mark the start of their romantic relationship.
Anagha is also seen coming out of the closet to her parents after she admits to having feelings for a girl. According to a report from The News Minute, the makers decided to shed light on the struggles faced by LGBTQ+ couples and initiate a talk about the same. Since the release, the music video has crossed over a million views and was seen on the trending list.
The video is being hailed for sensitively approaching the topic as one user wrote, ''Magizhini - composer #GovindVasantha and lyricist @madhankarky gives us a wonderful indie song as part of a bold and brilliant music video. Singer @keerthanavnath is a perfect choice for this song. Detailed post about the song in the link.'' while another user wrote, ''Might be a path breaker. Hope its more than something for the LGBTQ tag.''
