Last Updated:

'Magizhini': Gouri Kishan & Anagha Showcase Delicate Love In Tamil's First LGBTQ Song

Actors Gouri Kishan and Anagha showcased delicate and profound love in the recently released music video 'Magizhini' which became Tamil's first LGBTQ track.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Magizhini

Image: Twitter/@Kwikster27


Presenting Tamil's very first LGBTQ song, filmmaker Pa Ranjith announced the release of Magizhini featuring actors Gouri Kishan and Anagha in the music video.

The song video showcases a lesbian love story and the makers are being applauded for approaching the topic sensitively. Since the release of the song, the internet has been hailing the makers and the actors for taking a step towards creating awareness on a taboo subject. 

Magizhini: Tamil's first LGBTQ song

Taking to his social media handle on Monday, November 22, filmmaker Pa Ranjith shared the music video of Magizhini by writing, ''Art of LOVE Presenting the music video of #Magizhini, a unique Saregama Tamil Original song ft. @Gourayy& @AnaghaOfficial." The music video is written and directed by VG Balasubramanian while Madhan Karky penned the soulful lyrics. The song was released by Saregama Originals. 

READ | Anupam Kher announces his 522nd film 'Connect'; Stars Tamil star Nayanthara

As mentioned earlier, the music video touches upon the subject of LGBTQ+ relationships where actors Gouri Kishan and Anagha essay the roles of a lesbian couple. In the music video, Anagha is seen as a student who recently moved to Chennai while Gouri is amidst a turbulent time with her parents as she comes out to them. The duo meets at a Bharatanatyam practice session where they explore their newfound connection and mark the start of their romantic relationship. 

READ | Heavy rainfall expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Kerala for next few days: IMD

Anagha is also seen coming out of the closet to her parents after she admits to having feelings for a girl. According to a report from The News Minute, the makers decided to shed light on the struggles faced by LGBTQ+ couples and initiate a talk about the same. Since the release, the music video has crossed over a million views and was seen on the trending list. 

READ | IMD predicts 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Kerala for 5 days

Netizens' reaction to the music video

The video is being hailed for sensitively approaching the topic as one user wrote, ''Magizhini - composer #GovindVasantha and lyricist @madhankarky gives us a wonderful indie song as part of a bold and brilliant music video. Singer @keerthanavnath  is a perfect choice for this song. Detailed post about the song in the link.'' while another user wrote, ''Might be a path breaker. Hope its more than something for the LGBTQ tag.''

READ | Tamil Nadu govt makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all under eligible population

Image: Twitter/@Kwikster27

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Magizhini, Anagha, Gouri Kishan
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com