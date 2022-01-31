'Mahaan': Prime Video Releases Teaser Of Vikram, Karthik Subbaraj's Action-packed Drama

As the fans were eagerly awaiting more updates on the highly-anticipated Tamil action thriller, Mahaan, the makers recently unveiled the teaser of the film leaving the fans in amazement. Featuring the prolific Tamil actor, Vikram in the lead, the Mahaan teaser gave a thrilling glimpse of his powerful character in the film along with a promising plotline. Watch the full teaser ahead and learn more about Karthik Subbaraj's upcoming action thriller.

Mahaan teaser out; watch

Amazon Prime Video recently took to their official Twitter handle and unveiled the action-packed Mahaan teaser depicting another breathtaking performance by the Tamil superstar, Vikram. The teaser gave the perfect glimpse of a gripping plotline of the film with a promising performance by the cast members. The movie is set to revolve around the life of a man whose family leaves him after he searches for freedom and soon realises the presence of his son in his life. the movie further depicts the story of whether the man will receive another chance to become a father again after fulfilling his dream.

Several fans took to the Mahaan teaser video p[posted by Amaz9on Prime Video on Twitter and expressed their delight in watching the performance of the actor, Vikram while many others stated that they could not wait further to watch the film after watching the thrilling teaser. Some of the fans also urged the makers to release the Hindi teaser of Mahaan while others dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section to reveal how the teaser was wonderful and full of fire. Rest all others praised the easer while urging the makers to release it in other regional languages as well. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to the Mahaan Teaser.

Bgm vera level. Vikram massssss — Rmb✊ (@Rmb75197217) January 31, 2022

Vikram king of acting ❤️

- Vijay fan 👍 — ★k𝖆𝖗𝖙𝖍𝖎𝖐 🇮🇳★ (@its_karthikoff) January 31, 2022

Where is hindi teaser — Abhishek (@Abhishe89743263) January 31, 2022

Chiyaan 🔥🔥🔥 — Gowtham (@Gowtham93720791) January 31, 2022

Mahaan release date, cast & more

Written and directed by Katrik Subbaraj, the movie, Mahaan is slated to release on 10 February 2022 on Amazon Prime Video. Apart from Vikram essaying the role of Gandhi Mahaan, other prominent artists in the cast will include Dhruv Vikram as Dada, Vani Bhojan as Bhanusmita, Sananth as Rocky, Bobby Simha as Sathyavan, Simran as Naachi, Aadukalam Naren as Mahaan's father, Deepak Paramesh and many others. The soundtrack has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan while the movie is being backed by S. S. Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studio.

