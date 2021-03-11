Mahashivratri 2021: Prithviraj To Prabhas; Take A Look At South Indian Actors' Wishes

March 11, 2021, marks the occasion of Mahashivratri; which is celebrated in almost all parts of India with great pomp and show. Actors and celebrities around the country have wished their fans and followers on the day, for them and their families. Read along and take a look at some of the posts by South Indian actors on the auspicious occasion.

Mahashivratri 2021: South Indian stars extend their wishes on social media

Prithviraj's Instagram post on Mahashivratri 2021

Prithviraj took to his Instagram and extended wishes to his fans and followers. He shared a picture of Lord Shiva idol, which had a starry and full moon night at its back. The actor wrote along with it in the caption, “Wish you all a happy, pious and peaceful Shivaraathri” followed by a couple of emojis.

Prabhas shares Radhe Shyam poster on Mahashivratri

The actor is all set to star opposite Pooja Hegde in his next movie Radhe Shyam, which is slated to release on July 30, 2021, in cinemas. On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, the actor took to his Instagram and shared a new poster of the upcoming film, which featured the two-actor lying next to each other, in a snow-clad ground. He wrote with it, “On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, delighted to share new poster from #RadheShyam with you all” and tagged the cast and crew of the team.

Samantha Akkineni wishes fans on Mahashivratri

Samantha took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of a huge Shiva idol in the background. The image had a trident and Happy Maha Shivratri written on it.

Mahesh Babu extends Mahashivratri wishes

Mahesh Babu also took to his Instagram stories to wish his fans and followers on the pious occasion. He wrote on a plain background image, “Wishing you all a blessed Mahashivratri! Hope, peace, strength and happiness always!”. The actor followed it up with a "praying hands" emoji.

Shruti Haasan on Mahashivratri 2021

Shruti Haasan also took to her Instagram story on Mahashivratri and posted a picture of Lord Shiva. It had Om Namah Shivay written on it.

