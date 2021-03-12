Mahesh Babu And Chiranjeevi React To Nagarjuna's 'Wild Dog' Trailer; See WhatsApp Chats

The makers of Telugu film actor Akkineni Nagarjuna’s action thriller, Wild Dog, released the film's trailer on Thursday. The trailer was launched by actor Chiranjeevi Konidela. Post the release of the Wild Dog trailer, Nagarjuna shared a tweet where his fellow actors Mahesh Babu and Chiranjeevi praised the trailer in a series of Whatsapp chats shared by the actor. The film will be released theatrically on April 2. Take a look at the tweet here.

Mahesh Babu and Chiranjeevi react to Nagarjuna's latest Wild Dog trailer

On Friday, a day after the release of the Wild Dog trailer, Nagarjuna shared screenshots of his WhatsApp chats with both Mahesh Babu and Chiranjeevi where they have given an enthusiastic response to the film's trailer. Mahesh Babu responded saying, "Just saw the teaser, it looks terrific.. Too cool." Chiranjeevi replied to the actor after the trailer was posted saying, "The cut was quite interesting, I liked it, its creating curiosity." Watch the trailer for Wild Dog here.

More about Nagarjuna's movie Wild Dog plot and cast

Wild Dog is the upcoming action thriller film starring Nagarjuna and directed by Ahishor Solomon. The film also stars Dia Mirza and Saiyami Khair in supporting roles. The action-drama is produced by S. Niranjan Reddy and K. Anvesh Reddy under the banner of Matinee Entertainment.

Based on the trailer, Nagarjuna plays the role of an encounter specialist and NIA officer, Vijay Varma. Saiyami Kher will essay the role of a Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent, while Dia Mirza will play Nagarjuna's wife in the movie. Wild Dog also features Atul Kulkarni and Ali Reza in supporting roles.

The dialogues for the film were penned by Kiran Kumar, while Shaneil Deo is the cinematographer. David Ismalone was hired as the stunt director for the film, who has worked in several blockbuster action films like Fast and Furious 7, A Man Will Rise and Ong- Bak: Muay Thai Warrior.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna is also set to appear in the upcoming sci-fi flick Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead role. He is also set to appear in an untitled Telugu film for director Praveen Sattaru, produced by Narayan Das Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar.